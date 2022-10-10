Watch the Trailer for Sarah Polley’s ‘Women Talking’

A lot of media post-Me Too has been about exposing the systemic horrors than men perpetrate. By now, we know the awful things happen. What we’re still struggling with is how to respond. It’s in this space that Sarah Polley’s Women Talking spends most of its time. Based on the book by Miriam Toews, the film is set in a fictional Mennonite community where the women have been drugged and raped for five years. The perpetrators have been arrested, and the men have left town to post bail. In this space absent all the usual male decision-makers, the women of the community decide whether to forgive the perpetrators as the elders have demanded, or respond with violence of their own. Women Talking stars indie luminaries galore; the trailer features Claire Foy, Rooney Mara, Jessie Buckley, Frances McDormand, Judith Ivey, and Sheila McCarthy. Not pictured: Ben Whishaw. After a rapturous reception at TIFF, Women Talking comes to select theaters December 2, then nationwide December 25.

