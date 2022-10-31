Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to Dump DC for Marvel Series Wonder Man

Isn’t it ionic? It’s like raaaaaiaaaan… Photo: Bruce Glikas/WireImage; Marvel

Moving from Dr. Manhattan to a second-string Marvel character is like moving from Manhattan to, well, a second-string city. Sure, it will probably be a far less challenging lifestyle, and suddenly you’ll be able to afford a whole lot more, and things are a bit warmer, a bit less icy cold, but where’s the challenge? The prestige? Deadline reports that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who won an Emmy in 2020 for blueing himself on HBO’s Watchmen, has been tapped to play Marvel back-catalog model Wonder Man in a Disney+ show of the same name. Wonder Man will adapt the Stan Lee and Jack Kirby character, who first debuted in a 1964 Avengers comic. His alias is Simon Williams. His whole deal is he’s in weapons manufacturing, but not at Stark Industries. His powers are ionic, like an electric car, but not Ionian, like the sea where the bodies turn up in the season-two premiere of The White Lotus.