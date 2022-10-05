Photo: James Devaney/WireImage

Wynonna Judd would like to exclude herself from the narrative. Specifically, she denies the rumor that she and sister Ashley are fussing and feuding over the estate of their mother, Naomi. “Fighting over what?” Wynonna asked People. “I have such a great life. Ashley has a great life. Why would we be fighting over the will?” According to Wynonna, Naomi’s will names her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland, as the executor of her estate. After Strickland’s death, Ashley and Wynonna will reportedly split the estate. And she sees no reason to contest it. “I am the last person in this family — and if Ashley was here, I’d hope she’d agree with me — who knows stuff like this,” she said. “I’m not savvy enough to go, ‘I’m going to contest the will.’ It never occurred to me.”

Wynonna and Ashley Judd have not always gotten along, but reportedly the two sisters have come together in their shared grief. “Both my parents are gone, and I’m relying on Ashley,” Wynonna said. “She’s relying on me in a different way that’s about compassion. It’s not about being successful and smart and capable. It’s about, ‘I love you.’ ‘I love you, too.’ We’re vulnerable with each other, and we’re tender.” The two sisters are grieving in very different ways, however. Ashley has mostly asked for privacy during this time, petitioning to keep her mother’s death records private. Meanwhile, Wynonna is carrying on the tour she had originally planned to do with her mother. She has also shared details of her mourning process with People and CBS Sunday Morning.