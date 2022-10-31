Everything We Know About Yellowstone Season 5 for True Yellowstoners

Governor Dutton to you. Photo: Yellowstone/YouTube

Giddy up now, y’all. The trailer for the upcoming fifth season of Yellowstone is here, and the Taylor Sheridan drama starring Kevin Costner promptly accrued a staggering 14.4 million views. The original teaser promised that “all will be revealed,” and while this trailer hasn’t exactly given all, it gives a lot more of this generation of the Dutton family. But the person who gets the most focus in the trailer isn’t any of those guys; it’s Jackie Weaver’s Caroline Warner, who fired Kelly Reilly’s Beth from her company at the end of last season and swore revenge on her. It doesn’t seem like their relationship has gotten much better. “Ruin them, starting with her,” Caroline says ruefully. Later she throws a glass at a wall. Don’t mess with Beth, Caroline. Below, the trailer, cast members, and what you need to know about the upcoming season of Yellowstone out November 13. Clearly America’s watchin’.

What’s happening in season five of Yellowstone?

Well, the main thing is that it looks like John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, is governor of Montana. Rather than drag out last season’s gubernatorial election for any longer, the trailer opens up with Dutton being sworn in as governor, so it looks like his adoptive son Jamie’s (Wes Brantley) end-of-season patricide had no effect on the American democratic system. Within a minute of trailer, Beth is also appointed chief of staff, which should be terrifying for the citizens of Montana. This season looks to be jam packed with not only family politics but a smattering of real life politics too.

Who’s in the cast?

The hit series already starred Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, and Gil Birmingham. Additionally being promoted to series regulars are Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon, and Kathryn Kelly. According to Entertainment Weekly, new additions include Kai Caster playing a young cowboy named Rowdy; Lainey Wilson, who is set to be a musician named Abby; Lilli Kay as a new assistant named Clara Brewer; and Dawn Olivieri, who also appeared in Yellowstone prequel 1883, as Sarah Atwood.

Where can I watch it?

Yellowstone returns on November 13 at 8 p.m. on Paramount Network for a special two-hour event, if you’re cable inclined. If you’ve cut the cord, it gets a little more complicated. Given that it’s on Paramount Network, one might assume that you could stream it on Paramount+, but Yellowstone is actually only streamable on Peacock, where you can watch all previous seasons. The show will be released weekly. It is not confirmed that it will be available weekly on Peacock, but you can always purchase a subscription to the season through Amazon or iTunes. So aim your horse right at the TV screen and saddle up, because Yellowstone is comin’ on back.