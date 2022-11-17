Once and Future Oscar Winners Star in Tom Brady Fan Fiction

Gisele Bündchen may be off the Tom train, but there are still four women who have a thing for Mr. Brady. Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Sally Field, and Rita Moreno star in 80 for Brady, a high-spirited romp in which these acclaimed actresses lust after Tom Brady, who is making his film debut. But fear not: The Brady of this film is still on the Patriots, still married, and not embroiled in any crypto scandals yet. The 80 for Brady trailer teases all these women cutting loose: Tomlin gets her friends to drop everything and go to the Super Bowl, Fonda flirts with Rob Gronkowski, Field competes in a hot wing–eating contest, and Moreno does enough drugs to become Guy Fieri. Tomlin is the only one of these women to not have an Oscar (snubbed for Nashville — sorry, Lee Grant), so we’re starting the campaign for her to win an 80 for Brady Oscar now. 80 for Brady is in theaters February 3 to accompany the Super Bowl, but more important, that means it’ll probably be on streaming in time for Mother’s Day, thank goodness.

