A Christmas Story Christmas Releases Christmas Trailer for Christmas Movie

Breaking: Beloved Christmas movie appears to think that a problem it needs to solve with its sequel was not having enough Christmas. That’s right, A Christmas Story will be getting a sequel, and that sequel will be called A Christmas Story Christmas. Have we learned nothing from DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story? The upcoming Double Christmas film just released its first full trailer, which has a lot of pratfalls and references to the previous film that everybody likes, so you have to like this one, right? … Right? Ralphie, once again played by Peter Billingsley, has his own family now. After the death of his dad (the late Darren McGavin), he promises his mom (Melinda Dillon) a great Christmas — knowing it’s bound to be a disaster. The sequel slides onto HBO Max on November 17, meaning you still have more than enough time to watch the first one and note all the places where there could have been more Christmas.

