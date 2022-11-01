Lupita Nyong’o Leaves Wakanda for A Quiet Place: Day One

Lupita Nyong’o, franchise queen. Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Disney

As we eagerly await the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, star Lupita Nyong’o’s been inking franchise deals to pass the time. The Oscar-winning actor is in final negotiations to lead Paramount’s A Quiet Place: Day One, a spinoff based on the original Quiet Place films, according to Deadline. Written and directed by Pig’s Michael Sarnoski, studio execs hope that the film jump-starts a Quiet Place franchise — a Quiet Place cinematic universe, if you will. John Krasinski — creator, director, and star of the original movies — and Emily Blunt likely won’t reprise their roles in the Nyong’o-led installment. Hopefully the Marvel star can find some peace on the set of this movie — though the world of the film is a postapocalyptic, alien-infested wasteland, at least it’s quiet. Paramount is aiming for a March 8, 2024, release, while the third installment of the OG franchise arrives sometime in 2025. It’s quiet for these other shows.