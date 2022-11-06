Nick Carter, Hilary Duff, and More Remember Aaron Carter

Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Friends, fans, and former collaborators are paying tribute to singer and actor Aaron Carter after he died on Saturday at age 34. Known for hits like “I Want Candy” and “That’s How I Beat Shaq,” Aaron grew up in the entertainment industry, releasing his first album in 1997 at age 9. That same year, he performed as an opening act for the Backstreet Boys, his older brother Nick’s band. In addition to guest-starring on shows like Sabrina the Teenage Witch and 7th Heaven, Aaron made a memorable appearance on Lizzie McGuire, sharing a kiss with his then-girlfriend Hilary Duff in a Christmas episode. But over the course of his career in the spotlight, the 2000s heartthrob faced challenges with his mental health and with substance abuse. In 2019, his brother Nick and sister Angel filed a restraining order against him, citing safety concerns and expressing hope that he would get “proper treatment.”

“My heart is broken,” Nick wrote on Instagram following news of Aaron’s death. “Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded.” Duff also took to social media to remember the late singer, writing in a statement, “I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world. You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent … boy did my teenage self love you deeply.” Find more tributes to Aaron’s life from Paris Hilton, Diane Warren, *NSYNC, New Kids on the Block, and others who knew and loved him below.

Sad to hear about the news of @aaroncarter 😢 He was always kind to my family and I. He had a good heart. Gone way too soon. 😔Sending my thoughts and condolences to his loved ones and family. RIP 🙏 — ParisHilton (@ParisHilton) November 6, 2022

Fame at a young age is often more a curse than a blessing and Surviving it is not easy. RIP Aaron Carter🎤💔 — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) November 5, 2022

No…. This @aaroncarter news is heartbreaking… this kid had such a spark. Known him for years and always really liked him, he was warm and really funny. Loved putting on a show and he was good at it. Ill find some pics of us and post more later… damn RIP budddd #aaroncarter — Tyler Hilton (@TylerHilton) November 5, 2022

We are saddened by the news of the sudden passing of Aaron Carter today. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and fans during this difficult time. Rest In Peace Aaron #gonetosoon pic.twitter.com/4bZR8xStT8 — *NSYNC (@NSYNC) November 6, 2022

We are shocked and saddened about the sudden passing of Aaron Carter. Sending prayers to the Carter family. Rest in peace, Aaron ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rDUcE4i8Iy — New Kids on the Block (@NKOTB) November 5, 2022

Rest In Peace @aaroncarter I’m sorry we couldn’t help you in time. It was a pleasure to tour with that man and witness his talent night after night, and I hold the memories of our conversations close in mind. Praying for the Carter family. He was far too young — Jacob Underwood (@JacobUnderwood7) November 6, 2022

#Aaroncarter’s ex Lina Valentina posted a tribute to Aaron on her IG, showing a different side to him. pic.twitter.com/B1BczsJtBG — 💀 (@anonymous2020_) November 5, 2022

Incredibly sad about the passing of Aaron Carter. My thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family. 🕯️ — ChristyCarlsonRomano (@ChristyRomano) November 5, 2022

Addiction is a tough road.

Rest in peace, Aaron Carter.

Gone too soon.💙 pic.twitter.com/Wq3n584gVS — Bruno Amato (@BrunoAmato_1) November 5, 2022

RIP Aaron Carter 😞 🙏🏽 — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) November 5, 2022

Aaron Carter was one of the first friends I made in LA. He was so supportive through my transition & was always a genuine friend. He introduced me to my first acting coach & helped me in more ways than I think he realized. I'll miss you. I wish I could hug you 1 last time. RIP pic.twitter.com/cw1Z03KlwI — Plastic Martyr (@plasticmartyr) November 5, 2022

Aaron Carter news is so sad 😞



I went with my sister for her birthday to meet him when I was 9 or 10 ..



He was very kind ..



May he rest in peace 🕊️ — alecbenjamin (@AlecBenjamin) November 5, 2022

I worked with Aaron Carter on 7th Heaven. Although he was young and famous, he took the work very seriously and was nice to everyone.



Prayers up for his family and loved ones. Damn. #RIPAaronCarter — Matt Knudsen (@mattknudsen) November 5, 2022

My heart goes out to the family, friends, and fans of Aaron Carter.



To the guy in 15F. I will never forget the day I met you. And I will always cherish the fact that these words meant something to you. https://t.co/NAn1HGdbod — Jamie Tworkowski (@jamietworkowski) November 5, 2022

RIP Aaron Carter. Interviewed him a few years ago. He told me this at the time: “Embrace love and kindness and supporting people, but understand at the same time with love… comes hate… pic.twitter.com/V2sayo9ZdJ — BreatheHeavy (@breatheheavycom) November 5, 2022

Met Aaron Carter in 2018, funny, talented and cool. I felt that he was trying....he really was just trying to be happy. I'm sorry to hear of his passing.. Condolences to his family and fans 💔 pic.twitter.com/XuoJLekj8h — Elon Musk (@LoniLove) November 5, 2022