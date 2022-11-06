Nick Carter, Hilary Duff, and More Remember Aaron Carter

Friends, fans, and former collaborators are paying tribute to singer and actor Aaron Carter after he died on Saturday at age 34. Known for hits like “I Want Candy” and “That’s How I Beat Shaq,” Aaron grew up in the entertainment industry, releasing his first album in 1997 at age 9. That same year, he performed as an opening act for the Backstreet Boys, his older brother Nick’s band. In addition to guest-starring on shows like Sabrina the Teenage Witch and 7th Heaven, Aaron made a memorable appearance on Lizzie McGuire, sharing a kiss with his then-girlfriend Hilary Duff in a Christmas episode. But over the course of his career in the spotlight, the 2000s heartthrob faced challenges with his mental health and with substance abuse. In 2019, his brother Nick and sister Angel filed a restraining order against him, citing safety concerns and expressing hope that he would get “proper treatment.”
“My heart is broken,” Nick wrote on Instagram following news of Aaron’s death. “Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded.” Duff also took to social media to remember the late singer, writing in a statement, “I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world. You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent … boy did my teenage self love you deeply.” Find more tributes to Aaron’s life from Paris Hilton, Diane Warren, *NSYNC, New Kids on the Block, and others who knew and loved him below.