Alanis Morissette Says She Quit Rock Hall Performance Over Sexist Production

We oughta know why. Photo: Rob Ball/WireImage

A star-studded cast inducted Carly Simon into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on November 5, including Olivia Rodrigo and Sara Bareilles — but the crew was down a member. Alanis Morissette shared on Instagram November 7 that she was originally slated to duet Simon’s signature song “You’re So Vain” with Olivia Rodrigo, but dropped out of the performance due to sexism on the production. “I have spent decades in an industry that is rife with an overarching anti-woman sentiment and have tolerated a lot of condescension and disrespectfulness, reduction, dismissiveness, contract-breaching, unsupportiveness, exploitation and psychological violence (and more) throughout my career,” Morissette wrote on her Instagram Story. Without specifying, she directed those comments at the production team for the show, which took place at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater. Per Variety, Morissette rehearsed on November 4 before dropping out ahead of the show. “Thankfully, I am at a point in my life where there is no need for me to spend time in an environment that reduces women,” she wrote. “I have had countless incredible experiences with production teams with all genders throughout my life. So many, and so fun. There is nothing better than a team of diverse people coming together with one mission.”

Morissette also clarified that her decision did not pertain to Simon, the women she was performing with, or other women at the ceremony, including inductees Dolly Parton and Pat Benatar. (Simon, who rarely performs these days, did not attend.) Simon, Rodrigo, and Bareilles have not responded to Morissette’s statement.