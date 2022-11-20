Kim Petras Honors Britney Spears on the AMA Red Carpet

Photo: Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Secretary of State Kim Petras paid tribute to the most important American Music Awards red carpet of our — or anyone’s — lifetime Sunday night. Petras walked the 2022 AMAs red carpet in a jean gown evocative of the one worn by Britney Jean Spears in 2001. You know the one, part of the double jean ensemble she worked with then-paramour Justin Timberlake.

There were slight differences between the Spears dress and the Petras incarnation. Petras’s jean was a more faded, Diesel-esque wash. Spears wore a more true blue. Petras wore a gigantic cross between her coconuts (single streaming now), while Spears had a diamond collar. But the homage was clear. Legends tributing legends, it’s giving scholarship. Petras recently made music history by becoming the first out trans artist to score a Billboard #1 hit with “Unholy,” her collab with Sam Smith.

Denim parallels: Britney Spears x Kim Petras pic.twitter.com/k82RH3Vnw7 — Fan Account 🌹🚀 (@britneycharts) November 21, 2022