Amazon Nabs FTX-Fiasco Limited Series From the Russo Brothers

Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for IMDb

Crypto may be dying, but the true-crime limited-series economy is still going strong. A new show in the “financial malfeasance” subgenre (which includes such titles as WeCrashed and The Dropout ) is coming to Prime Video courtesy of the Russo brothers. The Hollywood Reporter says the pair have started work on a show about cryptocurrency platform FTX and its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried. Hunters creator David Weil will write the series premiere, and the Russos are in talks to direct. Details about the show haven’t been released, but you’ve read the news. FTX was founded in 2019; from there, it became one of the biggest crypto exchanges on the planet and Bankman-Fried one of the richest guys on said planet. But — can you even imagine — this tech start-up wasn’t entirely on the up-and-up. As the crypto bubble bursts, it has become apparent that FTX was about to go bankrupt. Not only that, it now appears “a substantial amount of assets have either been stolen or are missing,” according to a lawyer representing FTX. Meanwhile, the celebs who hawked the company in ads are being sued for using their status on “unsophisticated investors” in a so-called “Ponzi scheme” to keep the company afloat. While all the repercussions of the FTX bankruptcy are still shaking out, there’s clearly enough content to make at least one limited series. According to THR, more FTX shows are in the works, including one for Apple TV+ and a doc co-run by Vice.