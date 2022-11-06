Amy Schumer’s Son Was Hospitalized During Her SNL Rehearsals

Photo: NBCUniversal/YouTube

The week a Saturday Night Live host spends prepping for the big night is always wild. The writers pitch you sketches, you’re fitted for wigs and maybe a prosthetic wattle or two, all in service of making you seem cool and funny on Saturday night itself. You’re the center of a weird, hectic whirligig. Many hosts talk about never wanting to leave that time, but Amy Schumer probably isn’t one of them. The comedian posted on Instagram that her son, Gene, was “rushed to ER and admitted for RSV.” Respiratory syncytial virus cases are on the rise across the country. Schumer wrote on IG that she missed Thursday’s SNL rehearsals and was able to spend all day with her son, thanks to the supportive SNL cast and crew. Gene is now out of the hospital, thankfully.