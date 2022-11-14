Cassian Andor Will Be Home for Thanksgiving This Year

Streamliner At your service. Photo: Lucasfilm Ltd.

Diego Luna has seen your thirsty tweets and is answering your prayers — he’s coming to your house! Okay, not like that. The first two episodes of Luna and Tony Gilroy’s immaculate Star Wars series, Andor, is heading to multiple Disney-owned broadcast channels and Hulu on Thanksgiving weekend, timed with the show’s season finale next Wednesday. If you don’t have Disney+ and couldn’t watch the show before, you’re officially out of excuses! Soon you can tune into this incredible series, see Luna’s hot brooding, and become just as obsessed as we are. The catch is that Andor will be available outside Disney+ for only a limited time. On ABC, Freeform, and FX, the episodes will air once: On ABC, Andor will premiere Wednesday, November 23, at 9 p.m. ET; on FX, it will air Thursday, November 24, at 9 p.m. ET; and on Freeform, it will air the following day, Friday, November 25, at 9 p.m. ET. For a longer streaming window, Hulu has you covered for multiple days: You can watch the two episodes for two weeks from November 23 through December 7. To watch the rest of the explosive season, you’ll need a Disney+ subscription.