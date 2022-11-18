Don’t Worry, Andy Cohen Is Still Getting Drunk This New Year’s Eve

Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

You may have feared the worst if you saw the recent headlines about CNN making its New Year’s Eve countdown less boozy this year. But rest assured: Andy Cohen will be getting drunk with Anderson Cooper again. “My only direction is to have fun,” Cohen told People. “That’s what I plan to do and I’m happy to cocktail it up.” It’s become an annual tradition for the CNN crew to get pretty loose on December 31. And the often-comedic results — from Cohen throwing shade at ABC’s NYE coverage to Cooper grimacing over tequila shots to “no broke dick” resolutions — are truly the reward we deserve for making it through another year. But according to Variety, CNN’s chairman and CEO told staffers earlier this week that he thinks that on-camera drinking negatively impacts credibility and “respectability.”

Variety’s report clarifies that Cohen and Cooper will still be allowed to consume alcohol, but Cohen doesn’t want to leave any room for doubt. Although he previously admitted to being “a bit overserved” during last year’s broadcast, he promised during Watch What Happens Live that this time, “Anderson and I are going to party harder than we have ever partied before!” On Twitter, he reiterated, “We will be back. And we will be drunk!” Of course, that does beg the question — if Cooper and Cohen are safe, which correspondents or anchors might be in danger of being asked to sober up? It’s just a hunch, but we get the feeling that Don Lemon won’t be getting another live piercing this year.