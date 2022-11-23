Andy Cohen Says RHOBH Will Be Taking a ‘Minute’ Break

Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Andy Cohen told E! News that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will be taking a “minute break” from filming — perhaps enough time to get Lisa Rinna’s claws out of the franchise, as some fans hope. This latest season of RHOBH had its fair share of controversy, with debates over whether Kathy Hilton really had a “meltdown” and if so, what was said during it. There were also issues concerning how the reunion was handled. A conversation began with Garcelle Beauvais discussing her experience of bullying both in the cast and by fans, and somehow it turned into Rinna’s recycling habits? Cohen apologized for how he handled the discussion last month. Lastly, there’s the Erika Jayne of it all. Like Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, RHOBH has become partially a true crime doc. Jayne is still facing, along with her estranged husband Tom Girardi, multiple legal woes. The culpability of Jayne is still being weighed in the courts, unlike Shah who has pleaded out. All in all, there’s a lot going on with the Beverly Hills housewives. But is it good TV? Jennifer Lawrence says no. “It’s just been boring,” Lawrence said at TIFF this year. “And I think that Erika is … evil?” Resting the show for a minute may be the best course of action. Let things shake out with the cast before trying to make engaging television again.