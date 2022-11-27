Hey, Antonio Banderas Knows a ‘Fun’ Guy Who Could Play Zorro

Photo: Javier Ramirez/Europa Press via Getty Images

Yes, Antonio Banderas is DTF: down to finish the Zorro franchise with a third movie. “If they called me to do Zorro, I would do what Anthony Hopkins did for me, which is to pass the torch,” he told Comicbook in a recent interview. Banderas played the titular masked vigilante in The Mask of Zorro and The Legend of Zorro after inheriting the role from Hopkins. Now, he has his own successor in mind: Tom Holland, who he tracked down treasure with in Uncharted. For now, this is merely a fancast: While there are reportedly multiple reboots and adaptations of Zorro in the works, we haven’t heard anything about a project that involves Banderas yet. Still, the actor has at least thought about why he would choose Holland. “He’s so energetic and fun,” Banderas explained. “He’s got this spark, too. Why not?” Well! Perhaps if Holland isn’t interested in the part, the Energizer Bunny might have a shot.