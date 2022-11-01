Asghar Farhadi Accused of Plagiarism by Collaborators and Students

Asghar Farhadi. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

An October 31 New Yorker story features multiple Iranian filmmakers and creatives claiming that Asghar Farhadi, venerated director of films including A Separation and A Hero, stole ideas from students at his filmmaking workshops. These additional testimonies come as a plagiarism lawsuit filed by Farhadi’s former student Azadeh Masihzadeh awaits a final verdict in appellate court in Iran.

Masihzadeh claims in her lawsuit that Farhadi based 2021’s A Hero on a documentary project she’d made for his film class in 2014 under misleading circumstances. She told The New Yorker that during another filmmaking workshop in 2019, Farhadi had used his status in the industry to pressure her to sign a declaration stating that her documentary, All Winners, All Losers, was “based on Mr. Asghar Farhadi’s proposal and idea that he shared in his documentary-filmmaking workshop.” Since an initial magistrate ruling in Masihzadeh’s favor as part of the ongoing case, she says she has received hundreds of messages attacking her for coming after Farhadi. The two await a final ruling.

Now, more people have come forward claiming that Farhadi used their ideas without attribution for his own, higher-profile projects. Another former student, Mostafa Pourmohammadi, who took a screenwriting workshop with Farhadi in 2009, told The New Yorker that A Separation has a very similar plotline to a short film he’d turned in for the class. “I had some expectation that a professor, if he gets a good idea from a student, will also support that student and try to help him find his way into the field,” Pourmohammadi said, adding that he was not credited for or informed of A Separation’s plot and that it “was both an honor and a betrayal.” Farhadi countered that he had portrayed similar subject matter in his own film Fireworks Wednesday and told reporter Rachel Aviv that perhaps Pourmohammadi’s plot had come from that movie.

Another filmmaker, director Mani Haghighi, claims that Farhadi’s film The Past was based on a story from his own life that he’d told Farhadi in detail (the two were friends and collaborators). Farhadi wrote the script without consulting Haghighi and told him he was being considered for a lead role. Farhadi ultimately cast someone else in the lead, and when the film was released in 2013, Farhadi did not credit Haghighi as the inspiration for the story. “’It’s weird when somebody listens to your life story and goes and writes a script about it, and the way he tells you is ‘Would you like to act in this film?’’ Haghighi said. “That’s kind of a roundabout way of communicating something, but it wasn’t offensive to me. It was just, like, Asghar is a very strange man, extremely awkward, very defensive, and protective of his style.”