Atsuko Okatsuka Made an HBO Special, and Tig Notaro Helped

Atsuko Okatsuka learned how to socialize from her grandmother, she explains in the trailer for her first HBO special, The Intruder. It’s one of the reasons why she once had trouble blending. “Whenever I would try to make friends as a kid, I was always, like, telling war stories,” she says. Years later, she’s found a more appropriate venue to tell “war stories,” one of which — a tale about how she and her husband reacted to the presence of an intruder in their home — anchors the special.

Filmed at Elsewhere in Brooklyn, The Intruder was directed by comedian Tig Notaro, seen here on Okatsuka’s TikTok looking completely comfortable and at home on the platform. In addition to featuring some of the dance moves Okatsuka — originator of the Drop Challenge — has become famous for on TikTok, the special will tackle “the futile art of impressing teenagers, attending a ‘Magic Mike Live’ show with her grandmother,” and more, according to an HBO release.

HBO will make its belated contribution to the Drop Challenge on December 10, when it drops The Intruder.