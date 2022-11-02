Avatar 2 Trailer Teaches Us The Way of Water

“The way of water connects all things. Before your birth and after your death.” It’s an alpha move to include the part where you say the name of the movie aloud in the trailer, and this line will probably incite screams, cheers, and Leonardo DiCaprio screen-pointing when it happens in theaters on December 16. That being said, we liked this concept back when it was called “the circle of life” and was explained by a sexy lion. The new trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water features epic-seeming lines like this and other moments of grandeur. There are space whales arcing over battleships; space forests set ablaze with man-made fire and giant mechs; and mild political conflict between the Na’vi community we met in the first film and an aquamarine seafaring one. Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) is a pregnant huntress, while Stephen Lang returns in his Avatar form. Is there an “I see you”? You better believe there’s an “I see you.” Plus, Sigourney Weaver as Kiri, Neytiri and Jake Sully’s adoptive teenage daughter, who has been raised bilingual: “Dad, I know you think I’m crazy, but I feel her,” she mysteriously tells Sam Worthington. “I feel her heart beat, she’s so close.” Forty-four days away, in fact. That’s what we call “one Liz Truss” in the biz.

