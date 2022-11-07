A Scraped Avatar Sequel Is Becoming a Graphic Novel

Photo: Twentieth Century-Fox Film Corporation/Kobal/Shutterstock

Have you ever wanted to watch a movie but without sound or acting or movement? Would you like to learn more about the Avatar world in the same way you see the blog post? Well you’re in luck because Avatar is coming out with a graphic novel that takes place between the first film and the upcoming sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water. Avatar: The Higher Ground comes out December 6, just ten days before the sequel film comes out. James Cameron revealed in an interview with Total Film Magazine that originally The Higher Ground was written as a sequel to the first Avatar. “I was working with a team of writers. We had a lot of ideas. We kept trying to corral it into a box, and it never quite fit. So at a certain point, I said, ‘I’ll just finish it, and see if it’s a movie.’ I did. It came out, I think, at 130 pages. It was like, ‘Man, this is a great story. This is a hell of a read,’” Cameron said. However, he decided that the script was “missing one of those critical elements about sequels” and “didn’t play enough by Avatar rules.”

Not all was lost as most of the script was incorporated into Way of Water and the upcoming third sequel script. Whatever elements were left over from that became the new graphic novel. While you may not be able to see Na’vi fighting with arrows in zero gravity on the big screen, you can be able to see it on the big screen of your mind when reading the graphic novel.