Please, Was the Original Bambi Not Horrifying Enough?

What kind of person watches a movie in which a deer’s mother gets shot right in front of him and thinks, “Hmm, this isn’t disturbing enough”? Of course it’s the guy who directed the slasher film Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. According to Dread Central, Rhys Frake-Waterfield has left the Hundred Acre Wood and is now producing Bambi: The Reckoning, a horror movie about the traumatized deer from our childhoods. He’ll work with director Scott Jeffrey on a dark new retelling of the classic story. “Finding inspiration from the design used in Netflix’s The Ritual, Bambi will be a vicious killing machine that lurks in the wilderness,” Jeffrey said. “Prepare for Bambi on rabies!” How is this possible when Disney is reportedly already working on a live-action Bambi story of its own? Well, like our good pal Pooh, Bambi has entered the public domain. That means that this reimagining is fair game (which unfortunately is what that hunter thought about Bambi’s mom).