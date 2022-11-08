Benito Skinner and Charli XCX Are Overcompensating in New Comedy Series

Photo: Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Comedian Benny Drama, real name Benito Skinner, is exchanging his Halloween bridal party for a… football team? At least just for television. Skinner is creating and starring in a new comedy that is currently in development with Amazon Prime, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Produced by A24 and Jonah Hill’s Strong Baby Productions, Overcompensating is about an Idaho football player who struggles to accept his sexuality by overcompensating for being something he’s not. He’s also enlisting his good friend, Charli XCX; Skinner previously had a cameo in Charli’s “New Shapes” music video. She will be joining Skinner as executive producer and will allegedly write music for the show. Lastly, if it were to go to series, Harlem’s Scott King would be the showrunner for Overcompensating.