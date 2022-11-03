Billy Joel Is Basically Going on Tour with Stevie Nicks

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Business is booming for these two boomers: Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks have announced that they’re co-headlining three shows together this spring, with more dates expected to come. “Excited to hit the road with the amazing @billyjoel in 2023,” Nicks wrote on Instagram. “More soon!” While Joel has brought out many guests at his long-standing Madison Square Garden residency, he’s never shared a stage with Nicks before. Confirmed venues so far include the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California; the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas; and the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. And Wilson Howard, Live Nation’s southeast division chairman, told the Nashville Tennessean that the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers may end up having “five to seven shows” together, which would mean that at least a couple more shows remain to be added. Tickets to see the piano man and the tenacious witch will go on sale on November 11.