Burna Boy and Tems. Photo: Getty Images

Rihanna didn’t make her trip to Wakanda alone. The full Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack features an array of largely Nigerian and Mexican musicians. Tems (who also co-wrote Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up”), Burna Boy, Rema, Fireboy DML, and CKay, among others, represent for Nigeria. Meanwhile, Aléman, Vivir Quintana, Mare Advertencia, Blue Rojo, and Pat Boy, who raps entirely in Mayan, are among Mexico’s contributions. The soundtrack also includes PinkPantheress, E-40, and Stormzy, among many others. (Wakanda Forever is light on veterans from the wildly successful Black Panther soundtrack save for Future.) The tracklist doesn’t include Rihanna’s reported second song “Born Again,” which plays during the film’s credits.

The soundtrack was executive produced by Ludwig Göransson, who previously scored Black Panther and co-wrote and -produced the soundtrack song “Opps.” In addition to putting the lineup together, Göransson researched traditional Mayan and Nigerian music, included Indigenous instruments, and recorded in five countries, including Nigeria and Mexico. The album is out November 4, ahead of Wakanda Forever, which comes to theaters on November 11. Below, the full tracklist for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Music From and Inspired By.

1. “Lift Me Up,” by Rihanna

2. “Love & Loyalty (Believe),” by DBN Gogo, Sino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna and Busiswa

3. “Alone,” by Burna Boy

4. “No Woman No Cry,” by Tems

5. ”Árboles Bajo El Mar,” by Vivir Quintana and Mare Advertencia

6. “Con La Brisa,” by Foudeqush and Ludwig Göransson

7. “La Vida,” by Snow Tha Product featuring E-40

8. “Interlude,” by Stormzy

9. “Coming Back For You,” by Fireboy DML

10. “They Want It, But No,” by Tobe Nwigwe and Fat Nwigwe

11. “Laayli’ kuxa’ano’one,” by ADN Maya Colectivo: Pat Boy, Yaalen K’uj, All Mayan Winik

12. “Limoncello,” by OG DAYV featuring Future

13. “Anya Mmiri,” by CKay featuring PinkPantheress

14. “Wake Up,” by Bloody Civilian featuring Rema

15. “Pantera,” by Alemán featuring Rema

16. “Jele,” by DBN Gogo, Sino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna, and Busiswa

17. “Inframundo,” by Blue Rojo

18. “No Digas Mi Nombre,” by calle x vida and Foudeqush

19. “Mi Pueblo,” by Guadalupe de Jesús Chan Poot