Wakanda Forever’s Big Surprise Cameo Is a Promise the Film Doesn’t Keep

Few Marvel movie cameos have felt as integral to their stories as the one in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Arriving more than halfway through the movie, a familiar face sets Marvel’s new Black Panther down an unexpectedly murky path that happens to be in perfect harmony with the series thus far. Too bad the film eventually hesitates to make good on this promise, suddenly undoing the more interesting and complex themes this returning character sets in motion.

[Spoilers follow for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.]

Unable to process the passing of her brother, T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), and her inability to save him, Wakandan princess Shuri (Letitia Wright) witnesses yet another death up close: the murder of her mother, Ramonda (Angela Bassett), at the hands of Talokan’s ruler, Namor (Tenoch Huerta). The betrayal comes after Shuri attempts diplomacy with Talokan, much as her brother would have done, and she once again blames herself. After using an ancient Talokanil artifact, she’s able to synthesize a version of Wakanda’s now-extinct heart-shaped herb, which gave the Black Panther his strength and allowed him to visit the Ancestral Plane, a metaphysical space where souls exist separately from their bodies.

When T’Challa and his archnemesis, Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), visited this spiritual realm, they were greeted by their late fathers. Shuri hopes to be greeted by her mother or T’Challa. Instead, the herb’s psychedelic influence shows her a vision of none other than the dead Killmonger.

Jordan may seem like an obvious substitute for Boseman, as his character also sat on the throne and inherited the Panther mantle for a short time, but his presence redirects Shuri’s story arc in a way that borders on the subversive. Killmonger claims he was summoned by the vengeful emotional space in which Shuri finds herself. And indeed, there are visual parallels between both characters’ brief sojourns to the Ancestral Plane.

When T’Challa communed with the spirit of his father, whose untimely death he had by this point learned to overcome, the Ancestral Plane appeared as a wide-open field. When Killmonger enters the same dimension, however, its mysterious purple skies are blocked by the four walls of the Oakland apartment where he found his father’s dead body, a trauma that continued to define him until the end. Likewise, Shuri’s visions of the plane are not simply of the purple horizon; instead, she sees these mysterious hues only through windows obscured by the flooded Wakandan throne room where she found her mother dead, a wound that lives at the very front of Shuri’s consciousness as she seeks spiritual guidance.

Killmonger, a violent revolutionary, was a product of vengeance, and the climactic conflict of Black Panther surrounds his and T’Challa’s warring perspectives. That film’s third act doesn’t always work (owing to some frequently janky CGI), but by invoking Killmonger’s presence and philosophy, Wakanda Forever thrusts Shuri right into the middle of a symbolic dilemma. To walk in T’Challa’s shoes would be to forgo the pursuit of vengeance, the way T-Challa had at the end of Captain America: Civil War after their father was murdered. But as Wakanda Forever nears its crescendo, Shuri wants nothing more than retribution against Namor and isn’t afraid to shut down even her most trusted advisers — like M’Baku (Winston Duke) — over this decision.

Shuri’s entire appearance in the third act is a direct reflection of Killmonger’s. The rows in which she braids her hair, subtly forming panther ears, resemble his hairstyle at the climax of Black Panther. She also forgoes a new silver-and-black helmet, seen beside T’Challa’s old one, in favor of a third, gold-laced outfit that bears a striking similarity to Killmonger’s suit. She becomes an embodiment of vengeance, positioning the forthcoming battle against the Talokanil as a choice between the credos of the two major Black Panthers we’ve seen thus far: T’Challa, who cast revenge aside, and Killmonger, who succumbed to it.

It’s the perfect setup for a blockbuster climax in which the hero may not be in the right. And for a moment, it seems as if the film might actually wrestle with these complicated, competing impulses, either by following Shuri all the way down her warpath, or at least somewhere close, before she fights her way back. Instead, the climax unfortunately rests on an emotional 180 in which the sudden appearance of her mother’s spirit convinces Shuri not to kill Namor, a decision she barely wrestles with for more than a few seconds. Rather than depicting the spiritual fallout of her nearly becoming a murderer, the film simply skips forward to the two leaders instructing their people to lay down their arms since they appear to have forged an alliance off-screen.

Killmonger’s story was one of grief and deep-seated pain that informed violent action, and from the moment he reappears, Wakanda Forever seems poised to re-create some of its predecessor’s emotional nuance. But by speeding through Shuri’s journey, the film retroactively reduces Killmonger’s appearance to superficial symbolism, deflating the potential for something more rigorous and meaningful. Shuri’s choice to be the next Black Panther, rather than the next Killmonger, comes far too easily for a story in which grief is ever-present and all-consuming.