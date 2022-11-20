Bob Iger Is Coming Back to Disney as CEO

Photo: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Vox Media

Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because everyone in this story is named “Bob,” and that’s kinda weird, right? Bob Iger is replacing Bob Chapek as CEO of the Walt Disney Company, who in 2020 had replaced Bob Iger as CEO. “We thank Bob Chapek for his service to Disney over his long career, including navigating the company through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic,” Chairman of the Board Susan Arnold said in a statement. “The Board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead the Company through this pivotal period.”

Chapek was reportedly handpicked by Iger as his successor. But soon in Chapek’s tenure, rumors of a Bob v. Bob feud ran throughout the trades, with CNBC and The Hollywood Reporter dedicating stories to the drama within the company. Chapek has come under fire from fans for many, many decisions. Among them the company response to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” Bill, price hikes at the theme parks, and whether Lightyear was about Buzz Lightyear the toy or if it was the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on. Now Iger is replacing his replacement, and says he is “deeply honored to be asked to again lead this remarkable team, with a clear mission focused on creative excellence to inspire generations through unrivaled, bold storytelling.” So, to recap: Bob picked Bob to replace Bob, but now Bob is out and Bob is back in. Got that?