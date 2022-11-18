Bernie Sanders Would Make a Great Drag Queen

RuPaul’s Drag Race veterans and megastars in their own right Bob the Drag Queen, Shangela, and Eureka O’Hara came to Vulture Festival to talk about their heartfelt and groundbreaking HBO show We’re Here. But before their poolside kiki, we were lucky enough to have them sit down for a little chitchat about politics with our video studio host Jay Jurden. We learned many things, mainly that Bernie Sanders is the drag queen we want, but probably not the one we deserve. And did you know that Ron DeSantis basically has a drag name already? This is what Alanis Morissette would refer to as “irony.”