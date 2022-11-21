Brandy to Resume Her Reign As Cinderella

Brandy and Rita Ora. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Leon Bennett/STA 2020/Getty Images for BET and Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Brandy returns to her own little throne in her own little movie as Cinderella in a sequel to Disney’s Descendents movies, The Pocketwatch. The first installments followed the travails of fairy-tale creatures and their offspring — movies that can be very loosely described as the Disney Channel’s version of a live-action cinematic universe of beloved animated characters set in the idyllic land of Auradon and its less-than idyllic counterpart, Lost. The latest tale sees two powerful children unexpectedly cross paths and travel back in time via the Mad Hatter’s magical pocket watch to stop an event that would lead to something terrible. Actor and singer Rita Ora (also known as Rita Waititi-Ora) joins the cast as Queen of Hearts alongside Kylie Cantrall as Red (the queen’s rebellious teenage daughter) and Malia Baker as Chloe (Cinderella’s privileged yet naïve daughter). Black Lightning’s China Anne McClain reprises her role as Uma, daughter of infamous sea witch Ursula. Dara Reneé, Ruby Rose Turner, Morgan Dudley, Joshua Colley, and Melanie Paxson round out the cast. The franchise that gave us Thomas Doherty just keeps on giving.