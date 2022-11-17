Brockhampton’s Final Album, The Family, Is Out, But Another’s on the Way

Photo: BROCKHAMPTON/YouTube

Update, November 17: The Family is here — but Brockhampton has one more for the road. Upon the release of their “final” album, the hip-hop collective announces another album, TM, will be out tomorrow, November 18. That album comes from 2021 recordings that were later finished by Matt Champion. Meanwhile, The Family only features Kevin Abstract, Bearface, and Romil Hemnani, which Abstract explained in a note to fans. “Over the past few years, the members of the band began to move our separate ways, and focus on our individual careers and passions,” he wrote. “With this project, a few of us were inspired to make something new that would bring closure to the past, and set the table for all of us to finally be able to explore our individual futures.”

Original story published October 27 follows.

Get ready to get saturated one more time. Brockhampton is back with its long-teased final album, The Family. It will be out November 17, the hip-hop boy band announced via two teaser trailers. One, titled “I Miss the Band Already,” shows moments throughout Brockhampton’s history — from the Saturation shoots to the group’s final performances at Coachella — with leader Kevin Abstract singing, “I love these n—-s so much / God please don’t make me grow up.” Another shows two men getting robbed and the thief trying to take an mp3 player that seems to have The Family on it.

Brockhampton teased The Family at Coachella earlier this year, after previously saying they’d be on an indefinite hiatus from performing after the festival. The band said in interviews around their last album, 2021’s Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine, that they were planning to release a final one. The Family, Brockhampton’s seventh album, will cap off an improbable run for the collective, including 2017’s prolific Saturation trilogy and 2019’s hit “Sugar.” They may have formed as strangers from an online Kanye West forum, but they’re leaving as a family.