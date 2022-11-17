Brockhampton Isn’t Quite Ready to Say Good-bye

Brockhampton Photo: Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

It really is so hard to say good-bye — so Brockhampton is taking their time. After performing their final shows at Coachella earlier this year, the hip-hop collective announced they would release one more album, later announced as The Family, which came out November 17. And with its release, Brockhampton teased another final album, TM, out the next day. A press release explained that TM began during sessions in Ojai, California, in early 2021 but was not finished at the time. Member Matt Champion later finished the album as executive producer. The Family was recorded later in 2022, making it the group’s official final album, just not the last one we’ll hear from them.

Aside from Champion, it’s unclear how many Brockhampton members were involved in TM. The Family was a collaboration between only rapper Kevin Abstract and producers Bearface and Romil Hemnani; multiple times on the album, Abstract implies that the band had been fighting and that they recorded The Family to satisfy their label contract. In a note to fans, Abstract called The Family “closure.” “I understand that some of the fans are upset that no one is on the album but me,” he wrote. “Over the past few years, the members of the band began to move our separate ways, and focus on our individual careers and passions.” Time to get more tissues ready and hope to hear one last verse from your fave.