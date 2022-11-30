Ang Lee’s Son to Star in Dad’s Bruce Lee ‘Passion Project’

Mason Lee and Bruce Lee. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by VCG via Getty Images and Getty Images

Ang Lee will be the latest director to honor Bruce Lee with a biopic. The Chinese American actor and martial artist was previously the subject of biographical films Birth of the Dragon (2016) and Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story (1993). Now, the Life of Pi and Brokeback Mountain director will reportedly direct his own son, Mason Lee, in his upcoming film about the Hollywood martial-arts icon. Currently in development at Sony’s 3000 Pictures, the studio describes Lee’s forthcoming biopic as his “longtime passion project” that is sure to produce a theatrical event, per Variety. “Accepted as neither fully American nor fully Chinese, Bruce Lee was a bridge between East and West who introduced Chinese Gung Fu to the world, a scientist of combat and an iconic performing artist who revolutionized both the martial arts and action cinema,” the Academy Award–winning director said in a statement. “I feel compelled to tell the story of this brilliant, unique human being who yearned for belonging, possessed tremendous power in a 135-pound-frame, and who, through tireless hard work, made impossible dreams into reality.” Though the hire has “getting my son into the family business” energy, 32-year-old Mason has appeared in the Hong Kong drama Limbo, the Taiwanese film Stand By Me, The Hangover Part II, and Ang Lee’s Billy Lynn’s Halftime Walk. Kind of a nepo-slay.