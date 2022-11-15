Bruce Springsteen Has Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Tickets. Do You?

Mr. and Miss Americana. Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

We know Taylor Swift loves a London boy, but we’re hoping she’ll make an exception for one boy who was famously born in the USA. On November 14’s The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Fallon mentioned that Bruce Springsteen is going on tour at the same time as Taylor Swift, which has led to some rumors about the two popping into each other’s concerts. Why pair the two, you ask? Fallon notes that they are “both friends with Jack Antonoff,” but perhaps more important is the fact that Swift has covered Springsteen and has been cited as a millennial inheritor of his legacy of mythologizing the American experience. (Author’s note: The Gen-Z inheritor of their legacy is obviously Ice Spice, like …). Upon being asked about the rumors, Springsteen confirmed he will be at the Eras Tour, though not necessarily in an official capacity. “My daughter is going to make sure that I will be at the Taylor Swift show,” Springsteen said.

So does that mean Springsteen was personally fighting for his life this morning in the Taylor Swift Ticketmaster queue? Probably not — after all, if Swift covers your song, that probably means you can just “call Taylor up” permanently. We know the Boss thinks a hefty price to see certain legendary artists is reasonable. Still, though, we’re not convinced Springsteen won’t still be brought onstage because “B. Springsteen” has 12 letters, but b is the second letter of the alphabet, so that means it actually counts for two, which means “B. Springsteen” is actually 13 letters, just like Taylor Swift’s favorite number. So, actually, it’s inevitable.