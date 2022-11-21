Jung Kook Went to the Shakira School of World Cup Songs

Jung Kook of BTS looked to mother Shakira and did his own version of “Waka Waka,” this time (controversially) for Qatar. “Dreamers,” featuring Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi, is Jung Kook’s entry for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 official soundtrack. The pop icon debuted the solo single at the World Cup opening ceremony Sunday just after the song hit streaming platforms. Performing alongside Al Kubaisi and a fleet of dancers (whose costumes had a bit of Frozone energy, if we’re being unserious), Jung Kook put his decade of stage experience to good use, hitting the choreo in a very Jung Kook uniform of black stompers, a glittery bomber jacket, baggy pants, and a cutout leather top. The vibes of the song match the title and will likely launch a thousand fan cams of international football stars making touchdowns. Produced by RedOne, “Dreamers” joins other official FIFA songs from Nicki Minaj, Maluma, Myriam Fares, and Davido. The release of the song arrives as Qatar faces significant criticism over human-rights abuses including anti-LGBTQ legislation and exploitative, sometimes deadly treatment of migrant workers. Catch up on the performance above.

