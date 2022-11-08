Photo: Getty Images

The vibes on Twitter are off. They have been for a while, but now the bird app has turned into the meme of a girl watching a house burn down, thanks to Elon Musk’s continued efforts to command the platform — which have so far included charging users $8 to (in his own words) “trash” him, laying off about half of the company’s 7,500 employees, recommending that people vote Republican, and suspending Kathy Griffin for “impersonating” him. And now, the world’s biggest social-media activists — celebrities, of course — are protesting by deactivating their profiles and/or exiting the app. As of yet, it seems there’s only one person who can save the platform: Azealia Banks. Below is a running list of all the celebs who, in light of Musk’s takeover, have ditched Twitter … for now.

Whoopi Goldberg’s “done.”

.@WhoopiGoldberg says on #TheView that "as of tonight," she's "done with Twitter."



"I'm going to get out, and if it settles down and I feel more comfortable, maybe I'll come back." https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/0Ih9fp9yHG — The View (@TheView) November 7, 2022

Shonda Rhimes says, “Bye.”

Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) October 29, 2022

Gigi Hadid calls the app a “cesspool.”

Gigi Hadid announced she has quit Twitter following Elon Musk takeover:



“Especially with its new leadership, it’s becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate & bigotry, and it’s not a place I want to be a part of.” pic.twitter.com/NM3LdOd7pn — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 6, 2022

Welp, Sara Bareilles is out.

Welp. It’s been fun Twitter. I’m out. See you on other platforms, peeps. Sorry, this one’s just not for me. ❤️🙏🏼 — Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) October 30, 2022

Toni Braxton says Twitter isn’t the “safe space” it once was.

I'm shocked and appalled at some of the "free speech" I've seen on this platform since its acquisition. Hate speech under the veil of "free speech" is unacceptable; therefore I am choosing to stay off Twitter as it is no longer a safe space for myself, my sons and other POC. — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) October 29, 2022

Ken Olin writes a good-bye poem.

Hey all -

I’m out of here. No judgement.

Let’s keep the faith.

Let’s protect our democracy.

Let’s try to be kinder.

Let’s try to save the planet.

Let’s try to be more generous.

Let’s look to find peace in the world.

💙 — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) October 28, 2022

Laura Benanti minces no words.

Fuck you forever @ElonMusk ✌️



Deleting my account today.



Kind humans, if you want you can catch me on @instagram. pic.twitter.com/g3ZI3B1E2H — Laura Benanti (@LauraBenanti) November 7, 2022

David Dastmalchian quits.

What the fuck happened to David Dastmalchian's twitter account? pic.twitter.com/2dnyGDBBu2 — Spencer Malgam, your friend to the end. (@ThetrueDuckman) October 31, 2022

Catch Alex Winter on Mastodon.

This post will continue to be updated.