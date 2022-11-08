The vibes on Twitter are off. They have been for a while, but now the bird app has turned into the meme of a girl watching a house burn down, thanks to Elon Musk’s continued efforts to command the platform — which have so far included charging users $8 to (in his own words) “trash” him, laying off about half of the company’s 7,500 employees, recommending that people vote Republican, and suspending Kathy Griffin for “impersonating” him. And now, the world’s biggest social-media activists — celebrities, of course — are protesting by deactivating their profiles and/or exiting the app. As of yet, it seems there’s only one person who can save the platform: Azealia Banks. Below is a running list of all the celebs who, in light of Musk’s takeover, have ditched Twitter … for now.
Whoopi Goldberg’s “done.”
Shonda Rhimes says, “Bye.”
Gigi Hadid calls the app a “cesspool.”
Welp, Sara Bareilles is out.
Toni Braxton says Twitter isn’t the “safe space” it once was.
Ken Olin writes a good-bye poem.
Laura Benanti minces no words.
David Dastmalchian quits.
Catch Alex Winter on Mastodon.
This post will continue to be updated.