All the Ookiest, Spookiest, and Kookiest Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Halloween is one of our annual great moments in celebrity culture. You learn more about a celebrity through their Halloween-costume choice than anything else. As a since-canceled celeb once said, “Halloween is the only day you’re not in a costume.” Inane! Yet on some level … You get to see which celebrities like looking stupid, which celebrities just want to look sexy, and which celebrities take it too far for it to be healthy (Heidi Klum, we love you). Plus, you get to see what people with unlimited money and a financial investment in attention wear when they know all eyes are on them. Well, who are we to deny celebrities the audience they’re craving. Below, a whole slew of stars in Halloween costumes, including Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Kylie Jenner, and Meg Thee Stalter. Judge them wisely.

Harry Styles as Danny Zuko

Harry has arrived at Harry's House tonight as Danny Zuko!





Lizzo as Chrisean Rock, Marge Simpson, and Miss Piggy

Kim Kardashian as Mystique

Jennifer Garner as Two Hungry Ghosts and a Late for the Bus Mom

Shawn Mendes as Indiana Jones

Benito Skinner and friends as Britney Spears’s Wedding Party

The Cast of Ms. Marvel as Marvel Characters

El cast de 'MS.MARVEL' en Halloween siendo fans de Marvel 💜





Kendall Jenner as the Cucumber

Kendall Jenner as the cucumber from her viral moment on #TheKardashians for Halloween. 🥒

Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruma as the twins from The Shining

Cardi B as Marge Simpson

Kacey Musgraves as The Giving Tree

Olivia Rodrigo as Betty Boop

Olivia Rodrigo dresses up as Betty Boop for Halloween.

The Girls of Riverdale as the Sanderson Sisters

Diddy as Heath Ledger’s Joker

Kerry Washington as Lionel Richie

Kerry Washington has me SCREAMING

Halle Bailey as Neytiri from Avatar

always wanted to be an avatar 💙✨ happy halloween 🥰

Ariana Grande and Liz Gillies as the Best in Show Cast

Kylie Jenner as the Bride of Frankenstein, Elvira, and an Alien

Kylie Jenner unveils Bride of Frankenstein costume for Halloween.

Kylie Jenner dresses up as Elvira: Mistress of the Dark for Halloween.

Kylie Jenner for Halloween.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly as Pam and Tommy

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly dress up as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween.

Keke Palmer as Rapunzel

“DETANGLED”

Coming Soon, To A Theatre Near You.

Brought to you, by BlackTwitter. pic.twitter.com/9dLkgvXlle — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) October 29, 2022

Keke Palmer as Rogue

Keke Palmer as Rogue for Halloween

Kendall Jenner as Jessie

Jade Thirlwall as Princess Jasmine

Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley as Velma and Daphne

Lost my glasses found my girl @beccatilley5

Eugene Lee Yang as Eddie and Vecna from Stranger Things

Sarah Michelle Gellar as a Do Revenge Student

JoJo Siwa as TikTok’s Favorite Slytherin

Vanessa Hudgens as Black Swan’s White Swan

MUNA as the Freaky Friday Band

need everyone to know that MUNA transformed into Pink Slip (from Freaky Friday) at tonight's show

Megan Thee Stallion as Megan Thee Pumpkin and Hot Girl Mirko

Doja Cat as Doja Bat

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell as Cinderella’s King and Queen

Latto as the Corpse Bride

Meg Stalter (with Patti Harrison and Sarah Sherman) as a Sexy Nurse

Trisha Paytas Hacmon and Moses Hacmon as Elvis and Priscilla Presley

Ciara and her daughter as Venus and Serena Williams

Chlöe Bailey as Storm

Paris Hilton as Sailor Moon

Julien Solomita as Lord Farquaad

Addison Rae as Lady Gaga

Jesy Nelson as Pamela Anderson

Jesy Nelson dresses up as Pamela Anderson for Halloween.

Nicki Minaj as Chunderella

Happy Halloween ✨

From Cinderella aka Chunderella pic.twitter.com/yOx2xSo6qn — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 31, 2022

Kim Cattrall as Countess Cattrallula

Lil Nas X as Ice Spice, Zack and Cody, and Dark Danny Phantom

Matt Rogers as Sadie Sink from the All Too Well: Short Film

