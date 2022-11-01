All the Ookiest, Spookiest, and Kookiest Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Halloween is one of our annual great moments in celebrity culture. You learn more about a celebrity through their Halloween-costume choice than anything else. As a since-canceled celeb once said, “Halloween is the only day you’re not in a costume.” Inane! Yet on some level … You get to see which celebrities like looking stupid, which celebrities just want to look sexy, and which celebrities take it too far for it to be healthy (Heidi Klum, we love you). Plus, you get to see what people with unlimited money and a financial investment in attention wear when they know all eyes are on them. Well, who are we to deny celebrities the audience they’re craving. Below, a whole slew of stars in Halloween costumes, including Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Kylie Jenner, and Meg Thee Stalter. Judge them wisely.
Harry Styles as Danny Zuko
Lizzo as Chrisean Rock, Marge Simpson, and Miss Piggy
Kim Kardashian as Mystique
Jennifer Garner as Two Hungry Ghosts and a Late for the Bus Mom
Shawn Mendes as Indiana Jones
Benito Skinner and friends as Britney Spears’s Wedding Party
The Cast of Ms. Marvel as Marvel Characters
Kendall Jenner as the Cucumber
Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruma as the twins from The Shining
Cardi B as Marge Simpson
Kacey Musgraves as The Giving Tree
Olivia Rodrigo as Betty Boop
The Girls of Riverdale as the Sanderson Sisters
Diddy as Heath Ledger’s Joker
Kerry Washington as Lionel Richie
Halle Bailey as Neytiri from Avatar
Ariana Grande and Liz Gillies as the Best in Show Cast
Kylie Jenner as the Bride of Frankenstein, Elvira, and an Alien
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly as Pam and Tommy
Keke Palmer as Rapunzel
Keke Palmer as Rogue
Kendall Jenner as Jessie
Jade Thirlwall as Princess Jasmine
Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley as Velma and Daphne
Eugene Lee Yang as Eddie and Vecna from Stranger Things
Sarah Michelle Gellar as a Do Revenge Student
JoJo Siwa as TikTok’s Favorite Slytherin
Vanessa Hudgens as Black Swan’s White Swan
MUNA as the Freaky Friday Band
Megan Thee Stallion as Megan Thee Pumpkin and Hot Girl Mirko
Doja Cat as Doja Bat
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell as Cinderella’s King and Queen
Latto as the Corpse Bride
Meg Stalter (with Patti Harrison and Sarah Sherman) as a Sexy Nurse
Trisha Paytas Hacmon and Moses Hacmon as Elvis and Priscilla Presley
Ciara and her daughter as Venus and Serena Williams
Chlöe Bailey as Storm
Paris Hilton as Sailor Moon
Julien Solomita as Lord Farquaad
Addison Rae as Lady Gaga
Jesy Nelson as Pamela Anderson
Nicki Minaj as Chunderella
Kim Cattrall as Countess Cattrallula
Lil Nas X as Ice Spice, Zack and Cody, and Dark Danny Phantom
Matt Rogers as Sadie Sink from the All Too Well: Short Film
This post has been updated.