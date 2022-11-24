Paula Abdul, Lea Michele, and More Celebrate Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving might traditionally be an American holiday, but even our favorite Australian got in on the gratitude this year. On Thursday morning, our good mate Bluey appeared in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade alongside several other celebrities, including Paula Abdul, Lea Michele, Jimmy Fallon, and Mariah Carey. Of course, not everyone was able to take to the streets to celebrate … but there’s always social media. Former president Barack Obama marked the holiday by posting some of his favorite dad jokes from turkey days past, while Catherine Zeta-Jones put together a slideshow of festive memories. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best moments and celebrations from this Thanksgiving season.
Lea Michele and the Funny Girl Cast
We still think it would’ve been funny if she performed Glee’s “Let’s Have a Kiki / Turkey Lurkey Time” mashup, but who are we to rain on her parade?
Paula Abdul
Like Flava Flav, we are thankful for this performance.
The Obamas
Has it really been that long since the Obamas were the First Family? Time really does fly … even if … sigh … turkeys don’t.
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Why celebrate just one Thanksgiving when you can celebrate all your Thanksgivings?
“Thanksgiving Grandma” Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton
In case you somehow missed it, seven years ago, Wanda Dench texted the wrong number an invitation to Thanksgiving dinner. She didn’t take the offer back (because grandmas “feed everyone”), and she and Jamal Hinton are now celebrating their seventh Thanksgiving in a row together. Don’t be surprised if Netflix pulls up to this year’s table.
Jimmy Fallon
The very-much-still-alive Jimmy Fallon performed his Dolly Parton duet, “Almost too Early for Christmas,” with the Roots.
Snoop Dogg
We get the feeling he might not be talking about the turkey.
Bluey
Thanks for coming all the way to the States, mate.
Mariah Carey
How gracious of Mariah Carey to allow Thanksgiving to have its moment before her reign begins. She might not legally have the title, but she is clearly the Queen of Christmas in NBC’s heart.