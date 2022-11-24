Paula Abdul, Lea Michele, and More Celebrate Thanksgiving

Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Thanksgiving might traditionally be an American holiday, but even our favorite Australian got in on the gratitude this year. On Thursday morning, our good mate Bluey appeared in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade alongside several other celebrities, including Paula Abdul, Lea Michele, Jimmy Fallon, and Mariah Carey. Of course, not everyone was able to take to the streets to celebrate … but there’s always social media. Former president Barack Obama marked the holiday by posting some of his favorite dad jokes from turkey days past, while Catherine Zeta-Jones put together a slideshow of festive memories. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best moments and celebrations from this Thanksgiving season.

Lea Michele and the Funny Girl Cast

We still think it would’ve been funny if she performed Glee’s “Let’s Have a Kiki / Turkey Lurkey Time” mashup, but who are we to rain on her parade?

Paula Abdul

Like Flava Flav, we are thankful for this performance.

The Obamas

One of my favorite White House traditions was telling Thanksgiving jokes – which at least I thought were funny.



Here’s a look back at some of my favorites: pic.twitter.com/t2azgScNau — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 24, 2022

I hope everyone has a wonderful day filled with love, gratitude, and a whole lot of great food. From our family to yours, have a happy Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/3UD7Pa0dB9 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) November 24, 2022

Has it really been that long since the Obamas were the First Family? Time really does fly … even if … sigh … turkeys don’t.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Why celebrate just one Thanksgiving when you can celebrate all your Thanksgivings?

“Thanksgiving Grandma” Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton

To answer all your questions, yes Thanksgiving year 7 is planned out! See you guys Thursday! 🦃🖤 pic.twitter.com/JTJe6ZSOTS — Jamal Hinton (@Jamalhinton12) November 22, 2022

In case you somehow missed it, seven years ago, Wanda Dench texted the wrong number an invitation to Thanksgiving dinner. She didn’t take the offer back (because grandmas “feed everyone”), and she and Jamal Hinton are now celebrating their seventh Thanksgiving in a row together. Don’t be surprised if Netflix pulls up to this year’s table.

Jimmy Fallon

The very-much-still-alive Jimmy Fallon performed his Dolly Parton duet, “Almost too Early for Christmas,” with the Roots.

Snoop Dogg

Holiday Smokn — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) November 24, 2022

We get the feeling he might not be talking about the turkey.

Bluey

australia's best export has arrived pic.twitter.com/vKxwtRCkje — Vulture (@vulture) November 24, 2022

Thanks for coming all the way to the States, mate.

Mariah Carey

merry christmas from mariah carey! pic.twitter.com/QZ3xpojpgw — Vulture (@vulture) November 24, 2022

How gracious of Mariah Carey to allow Thanksgiving to have its moment before her reign begins. She might not legally have the title, but she is clearly the Queen of Christmas in NBC’s heart.