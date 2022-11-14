After Waiting Two Years, Christina Applegate Finally Gets Her Hollywood Star

Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Just a few days before Dead to Me is set to premiere on Netflix, Christina Applegate has received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Applegate was originally supposed to accept her star in 2020 however, due to the pandemic and her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2021, the ceremony was postponed until this year. During the ceremony, her Married… With Children co-star Katey Sagal helped her to the podium and stood behind her, physically supporting her as she gave her speech. Applegate talked about her time in Hollywood and congratulated her team of agents whom she’s worked with for over two decades. As she concluded her speech, she tearfully thanked her daughter for her support throughout her M.S. diagnosis, but not without a touch of dry humor. “Thank you for standing beside me for all of this. Oh, by the way, I have a disease,” Applegate joked. “Did you not notice? I’m not even wearing shoes!”

