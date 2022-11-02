Christina Applegate Leaned on Linda Cardellini to Film Final Dead to Me Episodes

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini in Dead to Me. Photo: Netflix

Christina Applegate wanted to finish filming Dead to Me, and co-star Linda Cardellini helped her cross the finish line, according to the New York Times.

Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021 while on set for the third and final season of the Netflix show. Production paused for about five months as the actress received treatment but, determined to finish, Applegate returned to set. Although her condition caused her to gain 40 pounds, use a cane, struggle to walk down the stairs of her trailer, and use a wheelchair to get to set, with script and blocking changes to hide Applegate’s condition, much of the actress’s condition appears invisible onscreen.

“The powers that be were like, ‘Let’s just stop. We don’t need to finish it. Let’s put a few episodes together,’” she told the Times. “I said, ‘No. We’re going to do it, but we’re going to do it on my terms.’” Instrumental in supporting Applegate while on set was Cardellini. “She was my champion, my warrior, my voice,” Applegate described her co-star, saying that she advocated for Applegate’s breaks or when she felt she wasn’t being heard. “It was like having a mama bear.” Cardellini doesn’t want to take too much credit, however. “I just wanted the best for the person that I love and care about and have the honor to work with,” she said.

“If people hate it, if people love it, if all they can concentrate on is, ‘Ooh, look at the cripple,’ that’s not up to me,” Applegate said of the final season — on Netflix November 17. “I’m sure that people are going to be like, ‘I can’t get past it.’ Fine, don’t get past it then. But hopefully people can get past it and just enjoy the ride and say goodbye to these two girls.”