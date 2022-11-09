Here Are the 2022 Country Music Association Awards Winners

Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Ready to stress even more about the outcome of some votes? The CMA Awards, country music’s biggest honors, are around the corner (thanks to that scheduling genius). The awards ceremony, presented by the Country Music Association, takes place tonight at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. But luckily these votes are already tabulated and the CMAs announced two winners during Good Morning America. Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde won Musical Event of the Year for their hit duet, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” sharing with their producers, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne, while Cody Johnson took Music Video of the Year for “’Til You Can’t,” directed by Dustin Haney. “WOWWWW what a way to start #cmaawards day!!! This song means everything to me & seeing the life it has had this year has been so rewarding,” Pearce tweeted.

Those artists go into tonight’s show with momentum — Pearce, McBryde, and McAnally earned five total nominations each, while Johnson and Osborne each have four. Lainey Wilson leads that pack with her first six CMA nominations, an impressive feat, while perennial favorite Chris Stapleton also has five nods. They’re among the night’s performances, which also include tributes to the late Loretta Lynn and Jerry Lee Lewis along with Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award winner Alan Jackson. Also expect the usual blockbuster collaborations, like a heavily touted performance by Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson, and Pearce. One uncertainty? Whether Album of the Year nominee Maren Morris will attend. Morris previously said she doesn’t “feel comfortable” going due to the presence of Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany, who attacked Morris over her support of trans children. Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will host the show, which begins at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Below, find the ceremony’s winners and nominees.

Musical Event of the Year

“Beers on Me,” Dierks Bentley with Breland & Hardy

“If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

“Longneck Way to Go,” Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)

“Never Say Never,” Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Music Video of the Year

“I Bet You Think About Me” (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault), Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton)

“Longneck Way to Go,” Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)

“Never Say Never,” Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

“’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Album of the Year

Growin’ Up, Luke Combs

Humble Quest, Maren Morris

Palomino, Miranda Lambert

Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’, Lainey Wilson

Time, Tequila & Therapy, Old Dominion

Single of the Year

“Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis (featuring Luke Bryan)

“half of my hometown,” Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

“’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson

“You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton

Song of the Year

“Buy Dirt,” Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins (Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan)

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce (Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde)

“Sand in My Boots,” Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne (Morgan Wallen)

“Things a Man Oughta Know,” Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson (Lainey Wilson)

“You Should Probably Leave,” Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton (Chris Stapleton)

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Locash

Maddie & Tae

New Artist of the Year

Hardy

Walker Hayes

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Lainey Wilson

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor, fiddle

Paul Franklin, steel guitar

Brent Mason, guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, banjo

Derek Wells, guitar