Here Are the 2022 Country Music Association Awards Winners

Ready to stress even more about the outcome of some votes? The CMA Awards, country music’s biggest honors, are around the corner (thanks to that scheduling genius). The awards ceremony, presented by the Country Music Association, takes place tonight at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. But luckily these votes are already tabulated and the CMAs announced two winners during Good Morning America. Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde won Musical Event of the Year for their hit duet, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” sharing with their producers, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne, while Cody Johnson took Music Video of the Year for “’Til You Can’t,” directed by Dustin Haney. “WOWWWW what a way to start #cmaawards day!!! This song means everything to me & seeing the life it has had this year has been so rewarding,” Pearce tweeted.
Those artists go into tonight’s show with momentum — Pearce, McBryde, and McAnally earned five total nominations each, while Johnson and Osborne each have four. Lainey Wilson leads that pack with her first six CMA nominations, an impressive feat, while perennial favorite Chris Stapleton also has five nods. They’re among the night’s performances, which also include tributes to the late Loretta Lynn and Jerry Lee Lewis along with Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award winner Alan Jackson. Also expect the usual blockbuster collaborations, like a heavily touted performance by Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson, and Pearce. One uncertainty? Whether Album of the Year nominee Maren Morris will attend. Morris previously said she doesn’t “feel comfortable” going due to the presence of Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany, who attacked Morris over her support of trans children. Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will host the show, which begins at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Below, find the ceremony’s winners and nominees.
Musical Event of the Year
“Beers on Me,” Dierks Bentley with Breland & Hardy
“If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
“Longneck Way to Go,” Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)
“Never Say Never,” Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Music Video of the Year
“I Bet You Think About Me” (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault), Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton)
“Longneck Way to Go,” Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)
“Never Say Never,” Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
“’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
Album of the Year
Growin’ Up, Luke Combs
Humble Quest, Maren Morris
Palomino, Miranda Lambert
Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’, Lainey Wilson
Time, Tequila & Therapy, Old Dominion
Single of the Year
“Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis (featuring Luke Bryan)
“half of my hometown,” Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
“’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson
“You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton
Song of the Year
“Buy Dirt,” Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins (Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan)
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce (Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde)
“Sand in My Boots,” Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne (Morgan Wallen)
“Things a Man Oughta Know,” Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson (Lainey Wilson)
“You Should Probably Leave,” Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton (Chris Stapleton)
Female Vocalist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Male Vocalist of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Locash
Maddie & Tae
New Artist of the Year
Hardy
Walker Hayes
Cody Johnson
Parker McCollum
Lainey Wilson
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor, fiddle
Paul Franklin, steel guitar
Brent Mason, guitar
Ilya Toshinskiy, banjo
Derek Wells, guitar