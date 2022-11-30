You Know You Want to Check Out Cocaine Bear

Listen, my children, and you shall hear

Of the midnight ride of the motherfuckin’ cocaine bear

The trailer for Cocaine Bear is out, and it has a bear on cocaine. !!! It also has a married couple, Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys, as well as their Americans co-star Margo Martindale, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Alden Ehrenreich, Kristofer Hivju, Christian Convery, Brooklynn Prince, and Ray Liotta giving his final onscreen performance. The titular bear, inspired by a real-life bear, eats a bunch of cocaine, after some coke dealers heave it from the sky, and goes on rampage. “It’s a fun conversation piece inspired by this insane true event from 1985 and an opportunity to cut through a little noise,” director Elizabeth Banks told the New York Times in September. “The title alone! I was clear with Universal. I made them make sure that we could use the title in America. I was like, I don’t want to direct this if you’re going to tell me it’s going to be called ‘Bear in the Woods.’” Banks got her wish, and you’ll be able to say “Two tickets to Cocaine Bear, please” on February 24, when the film attacks theaters.