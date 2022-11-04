Ring In Turkey Day With Criminal Minds: Evolution

This Thanksgiving Day, you can choose between the parade, the NFL, or Criminal Minds: Evolution. All options are patriotic, but only one is a reboot of the beloved crime procedural that ran for 15 seasons and ended just two years ago. In the trailer for the new ten-episode series, victims are tortured in a serial killer’s cliché lair. The suspect, apparently driven more murderous by a pandemic that left them cooped up at home, has become a better predator, feeding the detectives clues to lead them astray. It’s the biggest case the team’s ever had. Most of the final season’s ensemble cast return for the reboot, including A.J. Cook, Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster. The first two episodes of Evolution hit Paramount+ on November 24, while the first episode airs at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. New episodes drop weekly following the premiere exclusively on Paramount+. Enjoy your turkey with a (homi-)side or two.

Related