The law is hot on Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini’s trail in the new trailer for the third and final season of Dead to Me. Following a deadly hit-and-run at the end of season two, the suburban wine moms wake up in the hospital to a new reality: The police have discovered the corpse the pair have been so desperately trying to hide. Ben (James Marsden) tells us that it’s Steve’s (also James Marsden) body who has got the cops in a tizzy — the same Steve that Applegate’s Jen killed at the end of season one (and the same Steve that Cardellini’s Judy was engaged to be married). Left with no choice but to put one and one together, the detectives on the case come ever so close to uncovering the truth about Steve’s death and how it connects to that hit-and-run. Jen’s son finally states the obvious: “You look guilty as fuck.” Now that her guilt is that obvious to her own kid, it’s time to get the heck out of Dodge. Their outlaw names? Bitch Cassidy and Judy Five Fingers. Catch the series conclusion November 17 on Netflix.

