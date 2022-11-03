There Won’t Be Another Generation of Degrassi After All

Photo: The N

We guess HBO Max can’t do whatever it takes to save this show. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, the streamer has canceled the Degrassi reboot that was expected to premiere in 2023. The new series was said to follow a group of “diverse, complicated” Toronto teenagers and school faculty “living in the shadow of events that both bind them together and tear them apart.” But it’s now the latest casualty as HBO Max has moved moves away on programming for children and teens in the wake of the Warner Bros.-Discovery merger. The Degrassi was being developed by showrunners and executive producers Lara Azzopardi and Julia Cohen. “What excites us maybe the most about reviving this beloved franchise is turning it into a truly serialized one-hour drama,” Azzopardi and Cohen said in a joint statement after the series order. “We’re honored to be given the opportunity to lead this evolution and bring this iconic series back into people’s homes.” For now, it seems that Degrassi fans will have to stick to watching reruns.