Amy Adams Goes Into HGTV Mode in Disenchanted

After what feels like an eternity of waiting, Disenchanted, the sequel to Enchanted, is one step closer to happily ever after. Disney+ dropped the official trailer, and this trailer has everything: self-aware (potentially evil) cats, home renovation, and a sneak peek of a cartoon Patrick Dempsey. The new film finds Giselle (Amy Adams), Robert (Dempsey), and Morgan (Gabriella Baldacchino) as they move out of New York City into the suburbs of Monroeville. However, their new suburban castle isn’t the fairy tale Giselle imagined, as it is run by the evil Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph). And then, in a twist of fate only Stephen Sondheim could have predicted, when Giselle wishes to live in a fairy tale again, being a stepmother backfires and turns her into a villain with a low-cut dress. Also starring Idina Menzel, Yvette Nicole Brown, and James Marsden, the film will stream exclusively on Disney+ not so far, far, away: November 18.

This post has been updated.