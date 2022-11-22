Jinkx Monsoon Will Sing About Tits and Tats on Broadway

Jinkx Monsoon, Broadway starlet. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for VH1/Paramount +

Hello, world, it’s Jinkx Monsoon, and she’s here to make your stepsons swoon star on Broadway! Two-time RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Jinkx is set to make her Broadway debut in Chicago in an eight-week run beginning January 16, according to Entertainment Weekly. She’ll play Mama Morton, famously portrayed by Queen Latifah in the film adaptation, and will thus sing the Broadway classic “When You’re Good to Mama” — a perfect choice for a drag queen whose persona is largely based around being Seattle’s premier MILF. “I cannot stress enough that this has been a lifelong dream of mine,” Jinkx told EW. “To be making my Broadway debut, as my favorite role, in one of my favorite shows — that lifelong dream is coming true and then some. The first number I performed in drag was ‘All That Jazz,’ so this feels almost too serendipitous. But, I never question my blessings, I just thank Hecate for them.” Jinkx is entering the role following her win of the all-winners season of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars. Since her first winning season of Drag Race, season five, Jinkx has starred in her own Christmas cabaret show with fellow queen BenDeLaCreme for Hulu, starred in a bunch of drag-based theater, and regularly belted her desire to be on Broadway, so for fans of the queen, this is a momentous day. We’ll get hot for you, Jinkx.