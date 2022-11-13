Dua Lipa Denies Rumors That She’ll Perform at World Cup

Photo: Arturo Holmes/WireImage

She won’t dua it, folks. Despite rumors that she would be joining BTS’s Jung Kook in the lineup, Dua Lipa has firmly denied that she will participate in the 2022 Fifa World Cup’s opening ceremony. “I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiations to perform,” she wrote in an Instagram story. “I will be cheering England on from afar.” The global soccer competition will be hosted in Qatar this year, which appears to be a factor in Dua Lipa’s lack of involvement; the singer said she looks forward to visiting the country “when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup.” Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar. In addition to concern for the LGBTQ+ community, human rights groups have denounced the country’s discrimination against women and mistreatment of migrant workers who built construction projects for the tournament. The 2022 Fifa World Cup kicks off — Dua Lipa-less — on November 20 in Doha, Qatar.