Elton John’s Farewell Tour Books Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee, and Brandi Carlile

Elton John is saying “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” — and the yellow brick road is North America. The legendary singer will be closing out his final performances on the continent in style: as an L.A. lay-day. To do so, the bitch is back at the old stomping grounds of his legendary 1975 concert — Dodger Stadium. But while living up to that iconic show seems like an impossible task, John isn’t taking any chances and is reminding us all what friends are for: making your concert great. The Rocket Man will be joined by his duet partners Dua Lipa and Kiki Dee on “Cold Heart” and “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” respectively, plus Brandi Carlile, who we’re pretty sure just kind of shows up whenever any iconic rocker over 70 years old performs. John will prove he’s still standing on November 17, 19, and 20, but if you can’t make your way to L.A. for it, have no fear. Disney+ won’t let any sun go down on John without as many eyeballs on him as possible, by broadcasting the concert live on November 20 at 11 p.m. ET. His gift is his song, and this last one’s for everybody.