Stevie Nicks Memorializes Christine McVie, Her ‘Best Friend in the Whole World’

Photo: Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Christine McVie, the prolific soul of Fleetwood Mac, died November 30 at the age of 79 following a short illness. Stevie Nicks, her songbird in music and life for nearly five decades, released a statement to honor their relationship, which began when Nicks joined the band for their Fleetwood Mac album. “A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975 had passed away. I didn’t even know she was ill until late Saturday night,” Nicks wrote on social media. “I wanted to be in London. I wanted to get to London. But we were told to wait. So, since Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head, over and over and over. I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so, I’m singing it to her now. I always knew I would need these words one day.” Nicks included a page of handwritten lyrics to Haim’s “Hallelujah” as the mentioned song, which recounts the death and legacy of a friend. “See you on the other side, my love,” she added. “Don’t forget me.”

Mick Fleetwood, the band’s drummer, wrote on social media that “memories abound” when thinking of McVie. She joined Fleetwood Mac as a full member in 1971, with Future Games serving as her official debut as a singer and songwriter, although she worked as a session musician for the band starting with 1968’s Mr. Wonderful. “This is a day where my dear sweet friend Christine McVie has taken to flight and left us earthbound folks to listen with bated breath to the sounds of that ‘song bird,’ reminding one and all that love is all around us to reach for and touch in this precious life that is gifted to us,” he said. “Part of my heart has flown away today.” The two other classic lineup members of Fleetwood Mac, Lindsey Buckingham and her ex-husband, John McVie, have yet to speak publicly about McVie’s death.