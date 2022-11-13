Photo: Getty Images for Vox Media

The Gangs of London are getting into it once again. The AMC+ series returns for its second season on November 17 with two new episodes and Vulture Festival got a bloody glance at what’s to come. Not only is there even more violence to expect, but there’s also a new villain in town. Meet Koba, played by Waleed Zuaiter, who brings a new bleached blonde villain energy to an already intense series. And you know what they say about blondes: they have more fun. (Fun, in Gangs of London is of course, referring to crime.)

Koba is introduced as an intimidating outsider who will eventually be the season’s central villain. During the Vulture Fest panel, director Corin Hardy, joined by stars Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Narges Rashidi, and Zuaiter, said Koba’s appearance is “like throwing a bomb into the viper’s den.” Zuaiter also described his character and what the blondie’s all about. “Koba knows you are predator or you are prey, and he’s always one step ahead of his adversaries,” he said. “He lives in a world of kill or be killed and survival of the fittest — and he has thrived in that world.”

In addition to Koba, we have the return of Dìrísù’s Elliott. It’s a return that feels long overdue in a way, he said, since he tends to be killed off TV shows (or the shows are killed) before he can return for a followup season. But now he’s back, and alive…for now. Thank God for Gangs!