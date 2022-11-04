Jessica Chastain Stands By Her Man in the George & Tammy Trailer

For Jessica Chastain, it’s Tammy time … again. Hey, she won an Oscar the last time she played a character with that name, so who can blame her? In the trailer for the six-part limited series George & Tammy, she and Michael Shannon star as the real-life country music power couple, Tammy Wynette and George Jones. We see the two singers together, from sweet performances to an even sweeter marriage proposal, but we also catch glimpses of them facing challenges (“You can’t bear happiness,” Chastain says, to which Shannon replies, “Nobody wants me happy”). The 2-minute video includes shots of money being literally flushed down the toilet, a police chase, and a solemn visit to the doctor’s office — all to the soundtrack of Chastain’s cover of “Stand By Your Man.” Created by Abe Sylvia and directed by John Hillcoat, George & Tammy also stars Steve Zahn, Kelly McCormack, Walton Goggins, Pat Healy, David Wilson Barnes, and Katy Mixon. The first episode will air on Showtime and the Paramount Network on December 4, with the rest of the season available exclusively on Showtime.

